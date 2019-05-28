Law enforcement from around the Inland Northwest are reporting numbers from Memorial Day DUI Patrols, and fortunately no fatal crashes.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney says in District 4 there were 12 impaired drivers removed from roads over the weekend, but fortunately no fatal crashes. District 4 includes Adams, Ferry, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, and Whitman counties.
District 4 troopers removed a dozen impaired drivers from our roads this #MemorialDay weekend.— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) May 28, 2019
The good news is we didn’t have to investigate any fatal crashes.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office collaborated with Idaho State Police, Coeur d'Alene Police, Post Falls Police, Rathdrum Police and Spirit Lake Police in a county-wide DUI emphasis patrol. Among 337 stops, 33 were arrested for DUI, and 29 of those were alcohol related while four were for drugs.
There were additionally eight drivers charged with driving while suspended, two people arrested for possession of felony drugs and 25 for misdemeanor drug possession, and 15 seat-belt tickets issued. No serious-injury accidents were reported in Kootenai County over the three-day weekend.