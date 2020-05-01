SPOKANE, Wash. - Local law enforcement is searching the area of the 13500 block of East Broad Lane in Spokane Valley for missing 13-year-old Nathan Simpson.
According to the Spokane Sheriff's Department, Simpson does not have a history of running away and his family is concerned for his safety. He was last seen at his home in the same area at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 1.
A release from the sheriff's department lists Simpson as 5-foot, 4-inches tall and weighing around 120 pounds. He has blonde hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black coat and black pants.
If you see Simpson, you're asked to call 911 immediately.
An earlier version of this article said law enforcement was looking for Simpson near Rogers High School, but that was incorrect. The article has been updated with the correct information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.