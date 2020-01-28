Some Inland Northwest residents are waking up to snow Tuesday morning, while others are seeing some more rain.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in portions of North Idaho, northeastern Washington and around the Cascades through the 7-9 a.m. range.
According to the National Weather Service, the Northern Panhandle was expecting 1-3 inches of snow in the valleys and up to five inches in the mountains in areas like Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Priest River, Eastport and Schweitzer Mountain Road. The Northeast Mountains and Okanogan Highlands (Newport, Springdale, Republic, Wauconda, Sherman Pass etc.) was expecting snow above 2,000 feet, with accumulations of 1-3" in the valleys and up to 4" in the mountains.
The Central Panhandle Mountains (Mullan, Dobson Pass, Lookout Pass) has been expecting 4-8" above 3,000 feet and 1-2" below 3,000 feet. The East Slopes of the Northern Cascades are expecting 4-8" and 10-18" along the crest.
The National Weather Service said some roads in the Coeur d'Alene area are seeing snow Tuesday morning.
Currently in Coeur d'Alene❄️ Use caution when driving in snowy conditions and snow covered roads. #idwx pic.twitter.com/BLSTnVHPZN— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) January 28, 2020
Drivers in these areas should expect some difficult travel conditions and are urged to take it slow and use caution. Commuters should also give themselves some extra time.
KHQ's Blake Jensen says we remain in a very mild, but wet weather pattern the rest of the week. Temperatures are expected to get even warmer by the end of the week, and by Saturday afternoon several communities could be seeing high temperatures near 60°.
