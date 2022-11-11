MILLWOOD, Wash. - Police have finished investigating a crash scene at Trent and Argonne involving multiple vehicles, and all lanes have reopened at the intersection.
The accident resulted in multiple injuries, though the extent has not been released at this time. Police blocked off multiple lanes for a few hours to investigate the incident, reopening just before 5 p.m.
Traffic is flowing smoothly through the intersection again.
The cause of the accident has not been released yet.
Last updated on Nov. 11 at 5:15 p.m.
A multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Trent and Argonne is causing substantial backups.
According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), roads are expected to be closed for an extended period of time.
WSP Trooper Ryan Senger said multiple people were transported to the hospital with injuries.
The southbound lanes of Argonne are partially blocked, while the northbound lanes of Argonne are impassable.
Westbound Trent is reduced to one lane and eastbound Trent is being diverted to southbound Argonne.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we learn more.