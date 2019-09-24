Update: Argonne Rd. has reopened between Upriver Drive and Columbia Drive following a DUI crash.
Avista crews continue to work on restoring power to 1,199 customers affected by an outage.
Update: A power outage due to a DUI crash is now affecting about 1,200 customers and has put the West Valley School District on a two-hour delay.
Avista crews continue to work to repair a power pole and lines, with an estimated restoration at around 9 a.m.
Previous coverage: Argonne Rd. is closed Tuesday morning between Upriver Drive and Columbia Drive due to a DUI crash involving a car and a power pole.
Avista crews are on scene working to repair a power pole and lines, but repairs could take several hours. Commuters should expect significant traffic problems Tuesday morning and should consider an alternate route or give yourself extra time.
Avista is reporting an outage affecting over 1,500 customers following the crash.
Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies responded around 1 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a vehicle crashing into a power pole on N. Argonne near Wellesley Ave.
A man driving the vehicle wasn't injured, but he was arrested for DUI.
While Deputies were working the crash scene, a second vehicle drove past the marked patrol cars. The man driving that vehicle was contacted by deputies and also arrested for DUI.
N. Argonne Rd will continue to be closed between Upriver Drive and Columbia Drive to all traffic until further notice while Avista crews work on repairs.