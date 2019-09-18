PHOENIX - Authorities in Arizona seized more than $380,000 worth of illegal drugs, firearms and cash after an investigation that began with information about an illegal marijuana and THC vape cartridge operation.
According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, detectives conducted surveillance on the Phoenix home for several days before the search.
After serving the search warrant, detectives found approximately 1,100 "Dank" brand packaged vape cartridges and eight jars of narcotic distillate. The cartridges, which have been located throughout the country and associated with recent vaping-related deaths, were being manufactured in the home, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Based on the equipment and the products found inside the home, detectives believe the location was an apparent closed loop BHO manufacturing lab.
Officers also arrested 23-year-old Tucker Reece and 23-year-old Kolby Stevens, who were found inside the home at the time of the search on September 12.
"We are focused on protecting the young adults in our community, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said. "We will not tolerate criminal activity targeting adolescence for profit and at the expense of health."
In total, detectives seized the following:
- Approximately 1,100 1-gram THC vape cartridges (approximate value of $55,000)
- Eight jars of narcotic distillate (approximate value of $300,000)
- 300 pounds of mid-grade marijuana used to manufacture BHO (approximate value of $30,000)
- Two ounces of Shatter (approximate value of $1,000)
- Close loop BHO manufacturing lab
- Approximately $3,000 in cash
- A rifle, a shotgun, four handguns, two vehicles, a boat and a Can-am ATV