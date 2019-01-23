An Arizona lawmaker is getting some national attention for her proposal on how to fund the border wall.

State Representative Gail Griffin has introduced a new bill that would fund a border wall by taxing pornography.

The bill would require pornography distributors to block access to potentially obscene materials unless people paid a $20 tax.

The money would then go into a special fund used for everything from helping school districts to building a border wall.

Representatives of the pornography and adult entertainment industry say Griffin's proposal is unconstitutional

"The language for HB-2444 was at the request of a constituent. The bill is not going anywhere. There is no story here," Rep. Griffin said in an email to local media.

Griffin is the only name on the bill and it is not scheduled for any readings or votes at this time.