Arizona officers asked to leave Starbucks because a customer 'did not feel safe' around them

Police officers in Tempe, Arizona were asked to leave a Starbucks on the Fourth of July because a customer “did not feel safe” with the cops present.
According to Fox News, five officers were drinking coffee prior to their shift when a barista asked them to move out of the line of sight of the customer or leave.
Rob Ferraro, president of the police union, told FOX 10 of Phoenix that this type of treatment of police officers are becoming more common.
Don't appreciate @Starbucks asking our #Tempe cops to leave your establishment on the #4thofjuly2019. Several of those cops are #veterans who fought for this country! #ZeroRespect pic.twitter.com/oGaDKhlYX3— Tempe Officers Association (@ToaAz) July 5, 2019
The union said is does not blame the Starbucks corporate office for the incident, but on Friday they tweeted a parody photo of the Starbucks logo staying “dump Starbucks.”