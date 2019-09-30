BRICKEYS, Ark. - Authorities in Eastern Arkansas are searching for a convicted murderer who escaped from prison.
Officials said 49-year-old Calvin Adams escaped from East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, AR. Adams was last seen around midnight in the prison's boiler room.
Prison personnel noticed that Adams was missing after a head count of inmates early Monday morning.
Authorities said there is no sign of Adams on the prison property, but they said it's possible he never made it through the prison's electric fencing.
Adams was convicted of capital murder in 1995 and was able to escape once before in 2009. He and another inmate were arrested in New York four days later.