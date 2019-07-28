Arkansas school shooter dies in head on collision

A Missouri man who was 11-years-old when him and a teenager fatally shot four students and a teacher at an Arkansas middle school more than 20 years ago has died.
Thirty-three-year-old Drew Grant died in a head on crash with another vehicle on a highway in Arkansas Saturday night.
Grant, who had legally changed his name from Andrew Golden, had been living in Jackson, Missouri.
The driver in the other vehicle was also killed and three others were injured.
On March 24, 1998 Golden and Mitchell Johnson set off a fire alarm and shot people as they evacuated. Both were tried as juveniles and remained in custody till the age of 21-years-old.