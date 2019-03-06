Arkansas teen saves his own money to buy his friend a motorized wheelchair

NORMAN, AR- A heartwarming story out of Arkansas as one teen is hoping to make navigating high school a little easier for his friend.
Tanner Wilson, a senior at Caddo Hills High School in Norman, Arkansas, spent two years saving up his own money to buy a new electric wheelchair for his classmate Brandon Qualls.
For years, Brandon used a manual wheelchair to get from class to class.
Now, roaming the hallways is one of Brandon's favorite things to do.
Tanner surprised Brandon with the gift last month, after working a part-time job to save up.
He says he would do it all over again.
Brandon says he searched for the right wheelchair for about a year, before finding one for sale on Facebook.