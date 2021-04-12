UPDATE 4/12 6:15 A.M.:
Spokane Police say an armed and dangerous suspect they were looking for in the area of Liberty Park has been found dead.
Investigators say around 1:30 A.M a Bureau of Indian Affairs Officer (BIA) attempted a traffic stop on Highway 2 near the Northern Quest Resort and Casino.
The driver refused to stop and a chase started down Highway 2 and eventually moving to I-90. At one point the BIA officer reported that the driver of the vehicle was shooting at him.
Police say the chase ended when the driver got out of his vehicle and ran into Liberty Park.
As officers were setting up a perimeter, they reportedly heard a single gunshot. The driver was found dead a short time later.
No officers were injured and this is currently being investigated as a suicide.
Spokane Police say Major Crimes will be taking over the investigation.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Right now Spokane police are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect near Liberty Park.
A perimeter has been set up in the area, and everyone living nearby is being told to stay indoors.
According to an alert sent out just before 4 a.m., anyone who sees anything suspicious should call 911.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.