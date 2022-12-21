Armed burglary suspect arrested with 900+ suspected Fentanyl pills, Methamphetamine

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - 20-year-old Gavin Barrett has been arrested in connection with a Spokane Valley burglary investigation. Once arrested, police obtained 23 grams of meth, three handguns, stolen credit cards, stolen property from a store and 900 suspected fentanyl pills.
On Dec. 9 Spokane Valley Investigative Unit Detectives and Spokane Valley Patrol Deputies contacted four people in a car outside Camp Hope. The driver of the vehicle was Gavin Barrett, the other three occupants of the car were detained but later released with no charges.
Barrett was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail on possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and a concealed firearm.