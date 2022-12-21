Armed burglary suspect arrested with 900+ suspected Fentanyl pills, Methamphetamine

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills dropping to 20 to 35 degrees below zero tonight and Thursday morning. * WHERE...North Idaho, Northeast Washington and the Columbia Basin. * WHEN...Until Noon PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Areas of drifting and blowing snow could lead to travel impacts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&