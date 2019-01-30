Armed men thwart burglary at Mead tow yard

MEAD, Wash. - Burglaries are nothing new at a tow yard near Mead. But this one had a different ending.

Tuesday morning around 2:30, Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies got a call of a burglary in progress at T&T Towing.

Cameron Kellogg, a caretaker for the company, heard noises coming from the yard and found a man going through vehicles on the property.

He confronted the man and the two got into a fight. That's when Cameron, who was armed at the time, fired a warning shot in the air.

The man continued to struggle to escape as Cameron called a coworker who lived nearby who also showed up armed, and the two were able to hold the prowler at gunpoint.

A few minutes later, deputies arrived and were able to safely take the man into custody.

Investigators said the prowler is 41-year-old Nathan Reynoso, a convicted felon with a long rap sheet.

Tuesday he made his first appearance in front of a judge on multiple charges including burglary, car prowling and possession of a controlled substance.

Cameron said he hopes what happened will keep others from trying to burglarize their business.