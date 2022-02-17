SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — In the afternoon of Jan. 21, Spokane Valley Deputies responded to an armed robbery at 102 S. Thierman Rd. However, a search of the area turned up neither the suspect nor the vehicle used to escape.
The investigation continued with Major Crimes Detective Jason Hunt, with the help of Forensic Unit Technicians and RIG 9 Investigative Analysts, and were able to identify the suspect as 37-year-old Jason K.N. Watters, charging him with Robbery 1st Degree.
On Feb. 16 around 12:30 a.m., deputies responded to a welfare check of the caller, Watters himself, who stated he believed he was being followed and that the stalker would shoot him. Watters said he had a gun and knives in the car with him, and gave his location at a gas station parking lot on N. Argonne.
Deputy Ball responded to the call and did not see anyone else who appeared to be involved. He waited for support before contacting Watters, who then decided to leave the lot and drive south on Argonne.
A traffic stop near Indiana and Argonne led to the detainment of Watters without incident, and he was transported to the Public Safety Building to be interviewed by Detective Hunt.
According to the release, "Watters waived his rights and agreed to answer questions regarding the robbery. He stated he was under the influence of methamphetamine and alcohol and barely remembered what happened that day. The gun wasn’t his, he took it prior to the robbery and put it back afterward. He also stated the handgun wasn’t loaded and didn’t even have a magazine in it, although he admitted the clerk nor anyone else would have known it."
Watters was booked into Spokane County Jail with a bond set at $15,000 by the courts.