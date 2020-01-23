SPOKANE, Wash. - A suspect was taken into custody following a report of an armed robbery on Wednesday, January 22.
According to the Spokane Police Department, officers responded to the 900 block of E. Empire on Wednesday. They secured the perimeter with a K9 and were also able to get information on the suspect from video surveillance.
The suspect was identified as John Redington. Police established probable cause to charge Redington with felony assault related to domestic violence from a previous incident.
Dispatch was able to provide his home address and description of the last vehicle he was seen driving, according to police.
Officers found the vehicle in a store parking lot a short time later and Redington was taken into custody.
