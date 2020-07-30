Armed robbery suspects on the run after holding employee of North Spokane business at gunpoint

SPOKANE, Wash. - Two suspects are still on the run after holding an employee at a North Spokane business at gunpoint.
According to the Spokane Police Department, two men entered the Metro by T-Mobile store in the 5900 block of North Division Street just after 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, July 30.
One of the men was armed with a handgun and held an employee at gunpoint during the robbery. The suspects stole two cell phones before fleeing the store. The employee was not hurt and immediately called 911.
Officers responded to the scene and conducted an investigation, gathering evidence and video surveillance. Both men are described as being in their late 30s to early 40s.
The man with the gun is described as a black man, medium build with neck and face tattoos. The other man was described as a shorter white man with either blonde or red hair. They were last seen going northbound on Division Street.
Police are advising anyone who sees the men to immediately call 911. Anyone with information about the suspects or the investigation is asked to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233.
