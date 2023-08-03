SPOKANE, Wash. — Early this morning, Spokane County deputies responded to an argument which led to shots being fired and a car chase. The chase resulted in the suspect crashing into a building on the corner of 2nd Avenue and Lincoln.
Around 12:30 a.m., Spokane County deputies came to assist Airway Heights Police with an argument in the 12500 block of W. Sunset Hwy. The initial call was for a man and woman who were heard yelling at each other in the backyard, with the woman at one point mentioning that the man was violent.
As police arrived on scene, a black SUV began to leave. When deputies ran the plates of the vehicle, it showed that the it was stolen.
A Spokane deputy located the vehicle at a Longhorn BBQ and set up surveillance of the vehicle. Additional units responded and seconds later shots were fired as the suspect went running on foot.
The suspect eventually got back into the vehicle and started driving down Highway 2. He began driving as fast as 100 mph while multiple units followed.
This gaping hole was made earlier this morning when a suspect crashed through this brick wall while evading a police chase. SPD says the chase started when the suspect shot at a county deputy around 1 a.m.The Deputy was not hit.
Police attempted to deploy spike strips but the driver continued to drive dangerously east on I-90.
The vehicle exited I-90 and traveled the wrong way on 2nd Avenue at 50 mph before crashing into a building on the northeast corner of 2nd Avenue and Lincoln.
After the collision, multiple patrol units surrounded the suspect as he remained inside. As he was in the vehicle, he was reaching to the floor or compartment inside. His fingers were brought into view and positioned as if he was holding a handgun and pointing it at the officers.
SWAT team members, crisis negotiators and additional equipment were called to scene.
There were multiple PA announcements telling the suspect to surrender peacefully but went unanswered. Officers and deputies used less-lethal irritants into the vehicle to coax him into complying.
After 25 minutes, the suspect surrendered to SWAT team members and was taken into custody without any incidents
He was transported to the hospital for evaluation. His reports showed that there appeared to be a high level of substance use during this incident.
He is now booked into Spokane County Jail and is facing several felonies and possibly a misdemeanor charge.
No deputies, officers or uninvolved motorists were injured burning the suspects attempt to flee.
Due to multiple scenes that need to be processed for evidence during this active and extensive investigation, SPD and Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detectives are working together on this investigation.