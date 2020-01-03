SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - An armed suspect is still on the run after robbing a Dutch Bros. Coffee stand in Spokane Valley.
Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives are now hoping someone might be able to recognize the masked suspect.
Deputies first responded to the stand at 9205 E. 1st Ave. on Friday, December 27 at 4:55 pm. Employees said the suspect walked up to the window, displayed a handgun and demanded money. The suspect fled on foot after the employee complied with the demand.
The employees were extremely frightened and shaken but were not hurt, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
Detectives released several photos with the hope someone may recognized the suspect or have other information to help in the investigation. The photos can be viewed here:
Anyone with information is urged to call Major Crimes Detective Kirk Keyser at (509)477-6611.
