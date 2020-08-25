SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash - A man is sitting in the Spokane County Jail after he tried running from deputies and then allegedly resisted arrest.
Deputies say on Saturday, August 22nd, Deputy Travis West noticed a green Pontiac Sunfire with two men inside traveling near 3rd and Havana. Deputy West noticed the car was missing a front license plate so he turned his vehicle around and initiated a traffic stop.
The driver, later identified as 25-year-old Eric R. Peery, did not stop and instead accelerated in an attempt to outrun Deputy West.
However, Investigators say Peery lost control northbound on Freya, collided with a curb and came to a stop in the middle of the road.
Peery then jumped out of the car and took off running with Deputy West chasing him.
Deputies say Peery opened the rear door of an occupied vehicle at a traffic light.
Deputy West, worried that Peery would steal the car or take the driver hostage, pulled out his gun and told Peery not to enter the vehicle.
When Peery saw Deputy West, he fell backward and away from the car. The driver of the car then sped off.
Deputy West moved in to take Peery into custody, who began to struggle and resist.
The Deputy noticed a sheathed dagger near Peery’s hands, which appeared to be attached to his necklace.
During the fight a concerned citizen ran up to help, ripped the knife from Peery's reach and helped Deputy West gain control of him.
Arriving Deputies detained the male passenger who was cooperative and later released without charges.
Peery was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Attempting to Elude a Police Vehicle, Obstructing, Resisting Arrest, and Driving while Suspended 3rd Degree. He remains in jail with a current bond set at $10,000.
