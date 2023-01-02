The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has recalled several models of ZLINE gas ranges due to a serious risk of injury or death due to carbon monoxide poisoning.
The recall, issued on Dec. 29, includes ZLINE 30 and 36-inch RG gas ranges with model numbers RG30, RGS-30, RGB-30, RG36, RGS-36, and RGB-36. Only ZLINE gas ranges with these model numbers are included in this recall.
According to the CPSC, the oven of these gas ranges can emit dangerous levels of carbon monoxide (CO) while in use. So far, 44 reports of CO emission have been filed. Three reports involved consumers seeking medical attention.
CO is an odorless, colorless gas, which many may not realize they've been exposed to without a working detector. According to the CPSC, around 170 people die from non-automotive CO poisoning in the US every year on average.
Symptoms of CO poisoning include:
- Headache
- Fatigue
- Shortness of breath
- Nausea
- Dizziness
High levels of CO poisoning results in severe symptoms including:
- Mental confusion
- Vomiting
- Loss of muscular coordination
- Loss of consciousness
- Death
Spokane Valley Fire Department has tips to ensure CO safety in the home, including changing detector batteries at least every 5-7 years. Washington State landlords are required to maintain working CO detectors in rental properties, and tenants should know where their detector is located and ensure it is working. A good rule of thumb is to check your smoke and CO detectors every time the clocks change.
ZLINE is working to repair all affected units. If you have a ZLINE gas range under recall, CPSC urges you to stop using the oven immediately and contact ZLINE as soon as possible. The range tops are unaffected by the recall.
ZLINE Contact Info
- Call: 888-359-4482 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday
- Email: ZLINEKitchen@realtimeresults.net
- Online: zlinekitchen.com/recalls or zlinekitchen.com, click on Recalls for more information.