PEND OREILLE, Wash. - Approximately 90 animals—including pigs, horses, goats, chickens, ducks, dogs, and cats—were rescued from a home south of Ione after possible animal cruelty was reported on Dec. 2.
According to the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office (POCSO), only around a half-dozen animals were thought to be involved. A search warrant was obtained, after which a search of the property turned up dozens more than expected.
The suspect, Melanie Nolander, is expected to face charges related to animal cruelty. All animals are receiving care through veterinary services.
Several local and regional resources have provided assistance in the situation due to the number and variety of animals. SCRAPS, the Humane Evacuation Animal Rescue Team, Pend Oreille and Spokane counties emergency management team, Pend Oreille County Fairgrounds, and Pend Oreille County Road Department have all lent their services to the case, in addition to a number of other organizations and individuals.
POCSO states the investigation is ongoing, and no further details will be provided at this time.