Arrest made after shots were fired during car repossession attempt in West Spokane County

A man has been arrested by Spokane County deputies after a shooting Tuesday night in West Spokane County.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, two men were attempting to locate a vehicle and repossess it. They arrived at a residence and were approached by another man who said they person they were asking for was not there.
After the two men got back into their truck, they heard gunshots and the rear passenger side window shattered.
The driver rapidly accelerated to escape from the gun shots but lost control and went into a ditch but continued to drive until deputies made contact with them at North Christensen and Tracy Lane.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the suspects began to approach in a truck, firing at the victims. Deputies followed the truck and conducted a high-risk traffic stop. Fifty-one-year-old Robert Edens and his passenger were detained without incident.
Edens told deputies he fired shots into the air to protect his property and never fired shots at the victims. Deputies told Eden that in the state of Washington, deadly force cannot be used to protect property.
Eden's passenger was released without charges. Eden was booked into the Spokane County Jail for two counts of assault in the first degree.
