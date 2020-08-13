Arrest made following deadly stabbing in northeast Spokane

UPDATE: 8:30 a.m. - Authorities say a deadly stabbing happened just before 6 a.m. Thursday morning. Police say the person they think is the stabber took off, but they found him and took him into custody.
Police told KHQ that the two men lived together.
If you have any information, police asks you to call Crime Check.
UPDATE: Authorities have arrested a suspect after a deadly stabbing near Rogers High School.
BREAKING: Heavy police presence at the 900 block of East Princeton in Spokane near Rogers High School.
Crime tape is up and an investigation in underway
More information to come.
