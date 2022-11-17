LEWISTON, Idaho - A suspect was arrested on Thursday after an armed home robbery left one victim injured.
According to Lewiston Police Department (LPD), the robbery was reported just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 17. Officers responding to the scene on 1st Ave. discovered one victim with minor injuries who stated the robber had taken items from the home.
A temporary lockdown was in place at Lewis-Clark State College out of abundance of caution, though it reopened soon after when investigators determined the suspect knew the victim.
LPD later arrested 27-year-old Eric Largent on charges of robbery, burglary, and felony probation violation. An additional arrest warrant is also being sought for 18-year-old Forrest Riley on charges of robbery, aggravated battery, and burglary.
Leads suggest a third suspect may have been involved, and LPD continues to actively investigate the case. If anyone has information that could assist detectives, they are encouraged to call Detective Stormes at 208-746-0171.