SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has arrested 59-year-old Kennie Calvert and charged her with first degree arson for the Home Depot fire last month that caused millions of dollars in damages.
Calvert was booked into the Spokane County Jail and is being held on a $100,000 bond. SPD said she has 21 prior felony convictions.
Right now, Home Depot estimates the total cost of damage to be $6-7 million.
Last Updated: June 1 at 2 p.m.
Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said the overnight fire at Home Depot likely caused millions of dollars in damage and lost assets.
A firefighter was also injured fighting the flames. They are being evaluated.
Schaeffer said the store's overhead sprinkler system helped keep the fire contained and slowed the spread long enough for crews to get in and knock it down.
The Department of Ecology is currently at the scene because the fire started in an aisle they held batteries.
Last Updated: May 20 at 12 p.m.
An overnight fire in North Spokane at Home Depot left significant damage.
Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said via text that there was rapid growth of fire in the building.
Schaeffer says the smoke created a very dangerous situation and they used all resources. Crews are working to determine the cause of the incident.
KHQ spoke with Home Depot earlier this morning, they told us nobody was hurt but the store will be closed while they do cleanup.