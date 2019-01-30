SPOKANE, Wash. - A suspect has been arrested in the Lewis an Clark High School social media threats.

According to a release from Spokane Police, the arrest of 18-year-old Ryan Lee, comes after an extensive, multi-day investigation. Lee was arrested after a search warrant was executed at his home.

Lee was booked for two counts of felony harassment-threats to kill, one count of cyberstalking and one count of violation of a court order.

In 2018, Lee was arrested for similar threats to Lewis and Clark High School and its students. Lee is no longer a student with the Spokane Public School District.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

The police department recommends students and families remain vigilant in their monitoring of social media platforms, its content and online connections with individuals. Students should guard against connecting with individuals they do not personally know.