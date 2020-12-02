Arrest made in real life Christmas tree Grinch theft case
Spokane Police Department
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) Anti Crime Team (PACT) and Downtown Neighborhood Resource Officers made an arrest in the real life Christmas tree Grinch case. 
 
On Nov. 27, River Ridge Hardware reported a burglary to the SPD, where 50 Christmas trees were stolen off the property, packed into a trailer and hauled off with no clue who the thief, aka the "Grinch" was. River Ridge Hardware posted a message and video surveillance to their social media page, asking for any information that could help with the investigation.
 
On Nov. 30, after reading the social media post, PACT and NRO officers started to investigate. Working off the surveillance video, their investigation led to the arrest of Eli P. Vansickle (43) and the recovery of the Christmas trees. 
 
PACT members located Vansickle in Deer Park and took him into custody. During the initial interview, Vansickle informed officers that the trailer used in the burglary was in the City of Spokane at a specific location. The trailer was later located and still inside, the stolen Christmas trees.
 
Vansickle was booked into the Spokane County Jail for Burglary 2nd and Theft 2nd. Vansickle is a convicted felon.

