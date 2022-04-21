GEORGE, Wash. - Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for a 33-year-old George man who allegedly assaulted two Grant County Sheriff's deputies Sunday.
Nunez was the subject of a six hour search Wednesday night involving around 30 officers. Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team and Kittitas County Regional Tactical Response Team both showed up to help.
They were unable to find him as they searched a property near State Route 283 and Road 2-Northwest.
The arrest warrants are for the alleged assault of the deputies along with others for third-degree theft and failing to register as a sex offender.
Anyone with information about Nunez's whereabouts is asked to call 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Case number is 22GS03934.