UPDATE FROM SPD:
This afternoon, 6/15/22, SPD arrested a suspect in yesterday’s armed sexual assault which occurred in the area of Wellesley Ave and N Alberta (see original email below). Multiple units within SPD, including the Special Victims Unit, the Violent Crimes Task Force, and the Special Investigations Unit pursued multiple investigative leads, which lead to the identification of the suspect as Daniel J. Magee (39). SPD investigators were able to pinpoint a location for Magee and he was taken into custody without incident at an apartment in Northeast Spokane by SPD SWAT.
SPD detectives established probable cause for 1st Degree Rape and 1st Degree Kidnapping regarding the assault. Magee also has a DOC warrant for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. Multiple warrants have been obtained and are currently being are served. Magee will be booked into the Spokane County Jail.
Magee has 22 felony convictions including; Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Theft of a Firearm (3 convictions), 2nd Degree Robbery, 1st and 2nd Degree Burglary (5 total convictions), and Riot With a Deadly Weapon.
Spokane Police would like to thank community members who provided information on this case. Investigators are continuing to collect information. If you live in the area between Alberta and Maple from Wellesley to Francis, please check your security camera footage during the morning of 6/14/22 between the hours of 6:30AM-8AM (picture in original release). If you have footage of the suspect, please save it and contact crime check at 509-456-2233.
The investigation into the sexual assault is ongoing. No additional suspects are currently being sought.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash.- An adult female victim reported that on Tuesday, June 14, around 7:15AM, she was in the area of Wellesley Ave and N Alberta St and was approached by a male suspect armed with a handgun. The suspect directed the victim to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her.
SVU detectives are actively investigating the incident. Attached are pictures of a person of interest in this investigation. If you have information on the identity of this individual, please contact police by calling crime check at 509-456-2233 reference incident 2022-20100506. If you have information about the current whereabouts of the depicted individual please call 911.