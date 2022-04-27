SPOKANE, Wash. - Late Monday night, a couple living in Browne's Addition woke up to a scary scene. Someone was on their porch attempting to light a fire, and it was all caught on security cameras.
“My dog was barking and my girlfriend actually got up but I didn't even get out of bed,” said Aaron Niemi, Browne's Addition resident. “She looked out the port, we have a port on our door, and there was a woman there lighting the sign on fire.”
In the video, you can see a woman trying to light a sign on fire. A sign Niemi says his wife put out for anyone who couldn't afford to feed their pet.
“[We] pulled up the surveillance and saw the woman just come on to our porch [and] grab a sign that we had posted earlier that said 'free dog food,'” Niemi said.
The dog food was just part of what Niemi said he and his girlfriend wanted to do to help.
“When we first moved in we had great plans setting up a neighborhood library and putting food and snacks out there, because we see there’s a problem and we want to do everything you can to help,” Niemi said. “But after things like this continually happen, you kind of get jaded.”
Luckily for Niemi and his girlfriend, the unknown person's plan failed, and they retreated back into the night.
“If it was summer time and it was a wooden house, things could have ended very differently,” Niemi said.
Niemi did file report with the Spokane Police Department (SPD), but these incidents are tough for law enforcement to crack.
For one, just tracking these people down is a challenge in itself. Then there is the sheer volume of calls SPD gets on a daily basis.
With the increase in violent crimes, an SPD spokesman said they have prioritized the already overwhelming number of investigations.