SPOAKNE, Wash. - Today, the historic Garland neighborhood is quiet, but it was a much different story in late March. Off Hall and McFarland, a home caught ablaze and was subsequently destroyed by the flames.
The Spokane Police Department (SPD) says this fire was not an accident. The home was set on fire by 36-year-old Jenny Barden. Barden was on the run for nearly two weeks after the fire and is now behind bars with her bail set at two million dollars.
Anita Smith, who lives a few doors down from where the incident occurred, says is a relief, "I was afraid it took so long to find her that she might come back and do more damage to the house."
According to data SPD, Barden is part of a larger growing issue in Spokane. SPD's Preliminary City Wide Crime Report demonstrates that arson is up from last year. There were 20 arsons recorded this time last year compared to 29 this year, a 45% increase.
SPD Corporal Nick Briggs notes that although arson only makes up a small portion of the crimes they prosecute, it is taken very seriously.
"Arson is a huge public safety issue whether or not it's arson that's being used specifically as a weapon to target a person so it's designed to harm somebody or property is the intended target it presents a huge risk because obviously the nature of fire the nature of arson these things can't be contained," said Briggs
Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says they are certainly feeling the rise in this crime, "that is concerning and worrying a lot of us, because we are seeing such a dramatic increase in arson throughout our community."
With arson cases rising and fire season fast approaching, Chief Schaeffer also adds that this rise poses new challenges with fire season quickly approaching.
"Fire season's coming; what impact is that going to have on us? Obviously, if this trend keeps on moving upwards, as we have seen it already this year we are going to be very concerned, and we will have to adapt our model to proactively address it," Schaeffer said