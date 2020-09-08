A woman is behind bars after she is suspected of starting fires in east Spokane on Monday.
According to Spokane Police, Officer Mohondro arrived on scene he saw some grass and a pallet on fire outside of a commercial business. SPD said there were no power lines around and there did not seem to be a reason for the start of the fire unless it was human caused.
The same officer spotted another fire a few blocks away.
SPD said the fire was next to an old oil drum under a tree which gave the fire the potential to explode into something much larger was very high. The Spokane Fire Department responded and put that fire out.
Officer Mohondro asked for more units to respond to the area to look for a suspect.
Police detained 36-year-old Christine Comello.
Comello lied about her name to police but it was later discovered she had a warrant for her arrest.
According to SPD, witnesses later identified Comello as the arson suspect.
She was booked for 2nd degree arson, 1st degree arson and burglary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.