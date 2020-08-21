SPOKANE, Wash. - A man was arrested on multiple charges after police say he was trying to light a hillside on fire and throwing rocks at officers who were trying to de-escalate the situation during an hours-long standoff Thursday night.
Spokane Police responded to a malicious mischief call just before 9 p.m. Thursday night in the 1600 block of E. Hartson, getting reports that a man was walking up and down the street breaking car windows and that he appeared high or intoxicated.
Upon SPD's arrival, the suspect later identified as 35-year-old Edmon Ling fled to a vacant field overlooking Liberty Park and Ben Burr trail. He then went over the edge of a steep drop to a ledge about 30 feet below and tried lighting the hillside on fire.
Police say it was later discovered that he had a large homeless camp concealed under some trees on the ledge. From that camp, Ling crawled out of a larger drop and grabbed onto a small tree, suspending himself above a 50-75 foot cliff above the park and trail.
Officers tried talking with Ling, but he began throwing softball-sized rocks at officers while continuing to light grass and brush on fire.
SPD brought in hostage and SWAT negotiators, while Spokane Fire Department's technical unit responded as well to prepare for a potential rescue of the suspect. A police drone was also used to monitor Ling's condition and position.
Police said his only response to negotiator's during the hours-long standoff was threats to commit violent criminal acts against the wives and mothers of the officers there.
Ling later moved farther down the cliff and tied himself off to a small tree with a strap before throwing more rocks down the hill.
He finally surrendered around 1 a.m. and was taken into custody without incident. Ling was charged with second-degree malicious mischief, third-degree assault, second-degree arson and obstructing.
