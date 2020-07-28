ATHOL, Idaho - The Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office is suspecting arson in a series of roadside fires last week along Highway 95 south of Athol.
Investigators say at least eight fires were intentionally set between mile posts 444 and 449 on Thursday, July 23 between 7:30-9 a.m.
“We are asking the public to contact us with any information that will help solve the origin of these fires,” said Idaho State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl. “Arson is a serious crime, and intentionally starting fires to vegetation in the hot summer is alarming—fires like these can rapidly spread, causing damage to personal property, our timber industry, or worse, injure or kill someone.”
Anyone who may have info relating to these fires, such as having witnessed a vehicle parking alongside the highway during the morning of the fires, or anyone who can provide tips should contact the Idaho Arson Hotline at 1-(877)-75-ARSON (27766). Callers can choose to remain anonymous.
