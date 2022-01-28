TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police Department, alongside ATF special agents, has identified and arrested a suspect in a string of arsons that began in the evening of Jan. 25 through early morning the next day. The suspect, a 42-year-old female, was arrested without incident at a Tacoma residence on Friday afternoon.
The arsons spanned 8 locations from north to central Tacoma between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. Properties affected were both public and private.
The suspect was caught in a combined effort of TPD, ATF agents, security footage from nearby buildings, and tips from the community.
Tacoma Fire Department encourages residents to reduce risk of arson by making sure the area around your home is clean, shrubbery is trimmed, install lights around all sides of your property, and ensure your smoke detectors are working properly, among other tips. And of course, call 9-1-1 to report suspicious activity.