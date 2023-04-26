SPOKANE, Wash. — The exhibit Persistence of Vision at the Chase Art Gallery features the faces of Asian Americans in Spokane and across the country. For the artists behind the exhibit, Margaret Albaugh and Frances Grace Mortel, the showcase is deeply personal.
"The takeaway I want people to get is that we're here," said photographer, filmmaker and community organizer Francis Grace Mortel.
The artists bring their individual experiences as Asian Americans in the Pacific Northwest to life. However, Mortel says the mission and vision of the exhibit carries much further than the gallery's four walls.
"It's an expansion of that and continuing to amplify the stories of our community and also of our own personal stories," said Mortel.
She added that the exhibit's location is essential and plays an integral role in speaking to the importance of representation in Spokane. According to a 2022 census, Asian Americans only comprise 2.5% of Spokane County's population.
"I feel that we as Asian and Asian Americans are taking up space, and I think that's really important, specifically having this exhibit at City Hall in a public place where a lot of folks will have more access," said Mortel.
Albaugh described the experience of featuring her work as both "vulnerable and terrifying" but feels it is crucial for other Asian Americans to see themselves in the creative arts.
She added she has seen firsthand that the exhibit has already changed community members' perspectives, specifically a father of two with an Asian American partner "he realized wow she's had experiences like this too, and I think it helped for him to see just how impactful her experience were for her and I think that maybe changes the way he thinks about things."
On May 5th, the Chase Gallery will host an "artist talk" with Mortel and Albaugh to discuss the inspiration behind their work.
The exhibit will be open to the public through May 26.