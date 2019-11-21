SPOKANE, Wash. - Art Garfunkel has canceled his upcoming performance in Spokane for a second time.
The Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox says due to scheduling conflicts, Garfunkel had to cancel his rescheduled performance on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.
Garfunkel's previously scheduled concert back in May 2019 was canceled due to severe thunderstorms that caused flooding on the stage of the Fox Theater.
Those who have bought tickets have multiple options up until Friday, Dec. 13 at 5 p.m. including exchanging tickets for another show, donating the value of the tickets to support Spokane Symphony's 4th & 5th grade concerts or receiving a full refund.
Those who purchased tickets through Tickets West will have their credit cards automatically refunded.
