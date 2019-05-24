SPOKANE, Wash. - After heavy rains canceled Art Garfunkel's concert on May 16, a new date has been scheduled for a do-over.
According to a release from the Spokane Symphony, Art Garfunkel: In Concert has been rescheduled for January 16, 2020 at 7:30 pm.
The theater didn't sustain any significant water damage during the flooding and tickets for the original concert are still valid.
Refunds are available through June 28 if the new date doesn't work for ticket holders. People can visit the theater at 1001 W. Sprague Ave. or call (509)624-1200 for refunds.