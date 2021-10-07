NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - The pandemic has impacted all aspects of our lives, but for kids in school it has changed the way they approach not only academics and learning but also the social and emotional aspects of life.
Mrs. Perry, an art teacher at East Farm STEAM Magnet School in Newman Lake couldn't teach her art class for a year and a half because of COVID, but that didn't stop her from helping students express themselves. She launched https://mrsperrysartstudio.com/. The website has dozens of lessons to help kids with social emotional learning.
"It was really bothering me that the kids were not getting art. And I know how important it is that they have it especially during this time," Sami Perry, a resident artist at East Farm STEAM Magnet School said. "So, I just decided to put some lessons together and it just started to grow and grow. And then more schools became interested in it because so many schools don't have art teachers."
Perry teamed up with a psychologist at her school to create 35 lessons that has social emotional learning lessons followed by an art lesson helping bring down the point. There are also 62 regular art lessons on the website.
Each lesson is under an hour, and they talk about everything from identifying emotions, stress, diversity and acceptance, grief and loss and self-care.
The site was recently launched ahead of this fall school year and several schools have already bought a subscription.
"We wanted these kids to be able to express themselves and to be able to actually recognize what's going on because sometimes they don't, they don't know they don't understand it. So, between her and I, we came up with a curriculum that works with the social emotional learning, Washington state standards," she said.
The annual subscription ranges from $1,200 to $1,800 dollars but lessons are free until Friday so if you want to check it out, now is the time!