Partly sunny skies are expected today with calm to light winds in place. Temperatures are our big talker this week! An artic air blast is leaving us with well below average temperatures. Today we will only look to finish out in the upper 20s before dipping to the teens overnight.
Tomorrow through the weekend temperatures will continue to be cold. In fact, dangerously cold at times. Thursday and Friday will be our coldest days with daytime highs only into the teens for Spokane. Keep in mind, this week morning temperatures will be in the single digits and wind chill temperatures will have many feeling like we are in the -10 to -20 range.
