UNIONTOWN, Wash. - Multi-Tribal artist, Lee Sekaquaptewa, will have an exhibit at Artisans at the Dahmen Barn in Uniontown beginning July 10 and running through July 30. An opening reception will take place on July 10 from 1 to 3 p.m., with Sekaquaptewa present.
A multi-tribal Native American artist, Sekaquaptewa produces prolific multimedia works in various styles, described as random, tactile, and illustrative, peppered with humor and pop culture.
When he's not sketching or painting, Sekaquaptewa enjoys dabbling in the music realm, playing the piano and producing music.
Artisans at the Dahmen Barn is a nonprofit dedicated to cultivating creativity by providing a facility and programs to inspire and engage the community across the artistic spectrum, from visual to culinary to performance arts.
You can learn more about the Barn, as well as the story behind its iconic wheel fence, by visiting the website HERE.