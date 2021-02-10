Get ready to turn up the heat! A blast of arctic air will deliver the coldest temperatures we've seen so far this year.
Daytime highs will fall into the low teens and 20's Thursday and Friday, with overnight lows in the single digits. Increasing winds will bring the potential for frigid and dangerous wind chill values in the neighborhood of 10-20 degrees below.
In addition to the cold and the wind, we are now watching for snow to move up from the south bringing widespread snow for parts of western Washington and Oregon and light amounts for southeast Washington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.