FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. Agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration say the synthetic opioid is bring trafficked over the southern border and distributed through the county, causing a spike in overdose deaths. 

SPOKANE, Wash. -  "We know what to do. We have the tools. It's really about sharing that information with the public," Dr. Caleb Banta-Green, with the University of Washington said.
 
There were 120 overdose deaths related to fentanyl in Spokane County last year. That's up from 28 in 2020 and 10 in 2019.
 
"So it's just like that. It's increasing dramatically," Dr. Banta-Green said.
 
Dr. Banta-Green, a professor of psychiatry at UW School of Medicine, partnered with Gonzaga to answer questions about the opioid crisis on Tuesday.
 
"There are 2 things. We definitely want to let people know how to prevent substance misuse and to prevent starting to use fentanyl but it's also very important that if somebody is using fentanyl there are very important things people need to know," he said.
 
Across the region, state troopers and other law enforcement agencies are trying to do their part to get drugs off the streets and people the help they need.
 
"We continually run into the same people over again, we want people to get help," Washington State Patrol Trooper Ryan Senger said.
 
In Washington, the state has made it mandatory for all troopers, deputies, and officers to refer those to treatment for the first several drug offenses before an arrest is made.
 
"And then after the third offense is when a criminal element could apply to that person if they continue to offend," Senger said.
 
In Idaho, programs like this are scattered across the state. But kicking off in mid-July, the ILED program is specific to Kootenai County.
 
"It just was an opportunity for us to get involved in trying to help people. And so we jumped on it," Idaho State Patrol Commander John Kempf said.
 
If troopers come in contact with someone holding felony amounts of controlled substances like meth, cocaine, or fentanyl, they can take that person to a treatment center right then and there.
 
If it can't be done right away, that person is given 48 hours to contact the case manager to get help, or else they will be arrested.
 
"Our goal is to get people into the program without giving them a felony arrest on their record," he said.
 
Showing promise in other parts of the state, their hope is to expand the program into every county in Idaho.
 
For more information on substance use disorders, prevention and care, Dr. Banta-Green and UW have a page full of information here.

