You probably drive through the viaduct at Sprague and Browne all of the time, but walking through it is another story.
"If you haven't walked through there, especially in the warmer months, the urine smell will gag you," Spokane Police Sgt. Jason Hartman said before later adding, "If you're a germaphobe, I don't know if this is the greatest spot."
Though a mild, overcast June morning, the smell prior to the City of Spokane's cleaning crew coming through on Wednesday was overwhelming, even as you simply approached the railroad overpass.
"It tends to be a challenge for the City to keep clean," Mayor Nadine Woodward said.
The Mayor added that as COVID restrictions took hold over the City last year, cleanup of problem areas like Browne Street came to a standstill.
However, as vaccinations go up and cases go down, the City is looking to cleanup.
"We're going to be opening up our economy very soon," Mayor Woodward said. "Businesses will be back to 100 percent. People will be returning."
Which is why the City is increasing efforts to cleanup the downtown area on a regular basis.
The process Wednesday of cleaning up under the Browne Street overpass began with officers from the Spokane Police Department chatting with those experiencing homelessness under the bridge, letting them know that a cleaning crew would be coming through.
"Usually we get very little push back when we explain what's going on," Sgt. Hartman said.
Officers make sure people are able to gather their belongings, or give them the option to store them if they are unable to carry them away. If items of value are found unattended, crews will catalog them, load them into crates and then place a sticker on the wall of the bridge to let anyone searching for their items know where they can find them. However, the City said only about 20 percent of the items stored are ever claimed.
Crews then pick up garbage, which often includes drug paraphernalia and bodily functions.
"It's the litter, it's urine bottles, it's needles, it's all of that," Mayor Woodward said.
We get all of the syringe caps, the drug use and everything like that," Sgt. Hartman added. "We find old needles all the time."
Along with trying to accommodate personal items, officers and cleaning crews are trained to inform those set up under the bridge of services the City has available that might improve their situation.
"Unfortunately, not nearly as much as I would hope, given what's available," Sgt. Hartman said when asked how often offered services like shelter are taken advantage of.
Mayor Woodward said on average, there are about 100 beds a night available at various shelters throughout the City.
"We have places for people to go to. We don't want people to sleep on our streets," Woodward said. "We want them to be a in safe place with a roof over their head, a bed and connected to services."
The entire cleaning process takes about 20 minutes and it's one the City plans to do a little more frequently by doubling staff and expanding hours of cleaning operations. The City will also be placing 12 new garbage cans at area hot spots like Browne Street in an effort to reduce litter.
The City said they are also planning on taking the following actions:
- Doubling the number of employees dedicated to litter and graffiti cleanup to create four crews to respond to complaints and proactively monitor hot spot areas; work directly with the downtown police precinct to respond to reports of illegal camping and regularly clean hot spots; work with the POD outside of the downtown area; and provide general code enforcement and illegal dumping abatement
- Reopening public restroom facilities in the downtown core that had been closed as part of the pandemic response
- Collaborating with the Downtown Spokane Partnership Clean Team related to cleaning human waste in alleyways and other public spaces
- Piloting an alleyway activation partnership with DSP and Spokane Arts between Washington and Stevens and Main and Riverside, which included new pavement, to encourage positive activities
- Working with service providers to facilitate continuous open communication with neighbors to minimize neighborhood impact
- Increasing awareness of the hours of intake at shelter locations
If there is an area in the City you believe is a problem and requires the attention of Code Enforcement, please call 3-1-1 to report it.