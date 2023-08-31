SPOKANE, Wash. — The Idaho State Police (ISP), Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) and Washington State Patrol (WSP) are joining together to keep the roads safe over Labor Day weekend.
These agencies will be traveling along I-90 throughout the weekend to reduce the number of dangerous drivers on the road. Their core objective is to enforce traffic laws assertively while keeping the public safe
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Labor Day weekend is one of the deadliest weekends on the roadway.
"Through heightened patrols, rigorous enforcement measures, and educational initiatives, we remain committed to creating a safe environment everyone can enjoy without fear of danger," emphasizes Colonel Kedrick Wills of the Idaho State Police.
In 2022, Idaho had 26, Montana had 12 and Washington had 49 impaired driving-related crashed during Labor Day.
"There are absolutely no excuses for anyone to get behind the wheel impaired," said WSP Chief John R. Batiste. "Those decisions can only lead to tragic results that at the end of the day could have been prevented by making better choices."
The ISP, MHP and WSP are strongly urging drivers to plan ahead, especially when celebrating the holidays. Troopers will be observing drivers and know how to identify impairment caused by alcohol, drugs or any other substance.
Their goal is to achieve zero deaths due to driving under the influence over this Labor Day weekend.