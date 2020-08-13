Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...DANGEROUSLY HOT CONDITIONS POSSIBLE WITH HIGH TEMPERATURES POTENTIALLY IN THE MID TO UPPER 90S TO NEAR 106. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON AND NORTH AND NORTH CENTRAL IDAHO. * WHEN...FROM SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...EXTREME HEAT WILL SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASE THE POTENTIAL FOR HEAT RELATED ILLNESSES, PARTICULARLY FOR THOSE WORKING OR PARTICIPATING IN OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. BE PREPARED TO DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR- CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. THIS IS ESPECIALLY TRUE DURING WARM OR HOT WEATHER WHEN CAR INTERIORS CAN REACH LETHAL TEMPERATURES IN A MATTER OF MINUTES. &&