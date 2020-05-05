Driving generic

SPOKANE, Wash. - Vehicle theft is continuing to be a problem in the Spokane community. In fact, according to the Spokane Police Department, vehicle theft is up 7% for the year. 

As it can only take a few seconds for thieves to gain entry to a car and steal it or any valuables inside, police are offering these tips to stay safe:

  • Never leave your car running or the keys in the ignition when you're away from it, even for "just a minute"
  • Always roll up the windows and lock the car, even if it's in front of your home.
  • Never leave valuables in plain view, even if your car is locked. Put them in the truck or at least out of sight.
  • Remove portable electronic devices such as smart phones and GPS navigation systems, including suction cup or bean bag type mounts (even the visible appearance of a suction cup ring on the glass windshield can be an enticement to a thief to break in and look for the GPS system).
  • Park in busy, well-lighted areas.
  • Use a CLUB type steering wheel lock device
  • Carry the registration and insurance card with you. Don't leave personal identification documents or credit cards in your vehicle. 
  • When you pay to park in a lot or garage, leave just the ignition or valet key with the attendant. Make sure no personal information is attached. Do the same when you take your car for repairs.
  • If you have an older Subaru, Toyota or Honda, consider replacing the worn out ignition. Thieves often use old shaved keys to steal these types of vehicles. 

