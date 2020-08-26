It started as a "Get off my lawn" old-man moment for me. Perhaps because I have a kid who enjoys playgrounds, perhaps because I know my tax dollars will ultimately pay for it, but when I saw a vandalized water fountain at a playground near my house, I got angry.
My kid didn't notice. He simply enjoyed the rope wall, slides and elevator on the playground. But I sat there staring at the water fountain/bottle filler that had senselessly been ripped off the wall of a restroom at the Southeast Sports Complex and stewed.
"This is why we can't have nice things!" I repeated in my head.
What I didn't do, for some reason, was take a photo so you could share my frustration and when I returned Wednesday for this story, there was nothing left except a footprint of where the fountain used to be.
Anger turned to curiosity. How common was this act of vandalism?
I reached out to the Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Spokane, Garrett Jones.
"Yeah, I'll be up at Manito Park for a while today if you want to come chat," Jones told me over the phone.
I expected to meet a man wearing a suit and tie holding a set of blueprints while overseeing some big job in the park.
Instead I met a man wearing shorts and a WSU t-shirt riding a Kubota lawn mower by Duncan Gardens.
Yeah, the Director of Spokane Parks and Recreation was mowing lawns at Manito Park. Jones trades in his City Hall suit and Tie for more casual attire and a lawn mower once a week. He's like President Bill Pullman in Independence Day when he flies a fighter jet to battle the aliens.
Okay, maybe that's an extreme example, but while Jones does enjoy getting out of the office to mow lawns, he also does it out of necessity.
"I mow once a week," Jones said. "Our recreation and marketing folks are out weeding once a week. So we've gotten creative this year."
Getting creative means all hands on deck to help maintain one of the few things we can still enjoy relatively normally during the pandemic: our parks.
"It creates relationships. A new perspective on the magnitude of different things," Jones said. "And the respect of the expertise of our gardeners and operations crews and how essential these employees are to maintaining our parks."
The Parks Department relies on revenue from programs like classes, rec leagues, aquatic centers, concerts and attractions like the SkyRide and while some programs have reopened, other money makers are shut down indefinitely which makes things like the vandalized water fountain I saw so frustrating.
Looking online, I found a similar-looking one that costs nearly $1000 to replace, which when you're in a budget shortfall, isn't what you want to hear.
"It does add a lot and whether it's dumping or vandalism it costs money and takes resources away from other areas and improvements and puts that focus into repairing whatever was vandalized," Jones said.
The Spokane Police Department doesn't have a specific "Vandalized Water Fountain" category, but a crime like that is classified as malicious mischief, which SPD said is actually slightly down over the past two years.
On a timeline of January 1 - August 22, in 2018 SPD reported 3971 malicious mischief cases. In 2019 during the same time period, there were 3511 cases and in 2020 there have been 3374 cases.
The Parks Department said while they've seen vandalism, graffiti and dumping of trash and yard waste, it doesn't appear to be any more than a regular year. In fact, while Jones and his crew have stepped up during COVID to keep the parks beautiful, he said the citizens have stepped up, too.
"We did notice an increase in self-policing. When this park system is really one of the main outlets during this pandemic, a lot of citizens are taking pride in ownership, in (saying) 'This is our park. This is my park and we're not gonna take it.'"
So what can you do if you spot some graffiti or a water fountain ripped from its mounts?
Both the Parks Department and the Police Department had the same message: Report it. Even if it's after the fact. First call Crime Check (509-456-2233) and then if it's in a City facility, like a park, call 3-1-1.
While officers might not catch the responsible criminals immediately, reporting the crime helps them identify hot spots and set up "Mission Focus" areas, which will lead to more officers patrolling the area.
While not vandalism-related, SPD spokesperson Julie Humphreys pointed out a case from the West Central neighborhood last week where a 22-year-old woman was arrested for car prowling, noting that officers were initially in that area due to a large number of reported property crimes.
"There is a direct correlation with increased and longer patrol visits in neighbors and a residential crime deterrent effect," Humphreys said in a release. "In the week prior to Burnette’s arrest there were 13 reported vehicle prowls in a small area of West Central and 25 total calls for service for property crimes in all of West Central. Since Burnette’s arrest SPD has reports of only 2 vehicle prowls and 7 total property crimes."
So while you might think an act of vandalism isn't worth reporting and you might not get the immediate results you're looking for, SPD and the Parks Department still encourages you to let them know when you see something out-of-place or damaged.
And take a picture. I'll remember for next time.
