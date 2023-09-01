SPOKANE, Wash. — School is starting again and as kids are gathering their supplies and sitting at their desks, they might start to wonder why they have to be there.
The coronavirus pandemic has put students, at all ages, on a rocky path. As they transitioned to online school it may have changed their perspective of being in a in-person classroom.
But, there is a difference between boredom and feeling like participating in school is pointless.
If your child is struggling more this year with motivation as they return to school, they are not the only one.
“We've definitely had an increase in kids presenting with mental health concerns in our emergency department, for example, with thoughts of self-harm or suicidality,” said Dr. Yolanda Evans, associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Washington School of Medicine.
When school was already a struggle for some children, adding the COVID-19 isolation, academic disruption and increased use of social media may bring them to a breaking point.
If you think this may be happening your child, “watch for things like isolating from their usual fun activities or not wanting to engage in things that they really enjoyed in the past, spending lots of time alone,” Evans said.
There are many resources for children and even parents that are struggling with any of these issues. Try and talk to a pediatrician, school or district counselor or even a mental health professional for help.
If you need help finding a place to get this kind of care, please use the Washington State Mental Health Referral line for recommendations.